Iofina (LON:IOF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.70

Iofina plc (LON:IOF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 13.70 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 13.52 ($0.18). Iofina shares last traded at GBX 13.75 ($0.18), with a volume of 19,762 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of £27.34 million and a PE ratio of 10.36.

About Iofina (LON:IOF)

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine, iodine specialty chemical derivatives, produced water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Iofina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iofina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.