Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $65.60

Scotgold Resources Limited (LON:SGZ)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.60 ($0.87) and traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.83). Scotgold Resources shares last traded at GBX 68 ($0.90), with a volume of 137,576 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 68.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 65.68. The company has a market cap of £44.05 million and a P/E ratio of -19.03.

About Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ)

Scotgold Resources Limited engages in the mine development and mineral exploration businesses in Australia, Scotland, France, and Portugal. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It focuses on the development of Cononish project located in the Grampian Highlands of Scotland. The company also holds interest in the Grampian project comprising 13 option agreements covering an area of approximately 3000 square kilometers located in Scotland.

