$33.18 Million in Sales Expected for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will post sales of $33.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. Broadmark Realty Capital posted sales of $32.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $122.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.30 million to $123.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $151.64 million, with estimates ranging from $139.30 million to $163.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Broadmark Realty Capital.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 67.93% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of BRMK stock opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23. Broadmark Realty Capital has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 135.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.