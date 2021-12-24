DEEPSPACE Price Reaches $0.34 on Exchanges (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000668 BTC on exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a market cap of $18.06 million and $74,415.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00057410 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,085.28 or 0.07990212 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,202.05 or 1.00143836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00054409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00072976 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007282 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

