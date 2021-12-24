Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,505 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $86,566,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 37.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,055,000 after buying an additional 1,594,376 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 15.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,742,000 after buying an additional 1,102,288 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 32.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,057,000 after buying an additional 1,011,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Summit Materials by 173.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,500,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,288,000 after buying an additional 952,426 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $195,154.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $168,468.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SUM stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.99 and a 1 year high of $41.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $662.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

