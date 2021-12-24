Nwam LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nwam LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.7% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99.5% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.82.

