Nwam LLC Has $6.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nwam LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $225.18 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $189.60 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.39 and a 200-day moving average of $224.85.

