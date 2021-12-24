Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $20,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $145.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.17.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

