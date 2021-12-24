Alphastar Capital Management LLC Buys 9,734 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 731.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.83.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $397.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $387.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.07. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $414.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

