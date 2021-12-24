Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $84,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.29. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.98 and a 52-week high of $52.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.958 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%.

