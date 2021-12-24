BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock Position Lowered by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 89.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,717 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,846 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BANF. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 3rd quarter worth $1,833,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 3rd quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $77.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.85.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.06). BancFirst had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $119.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 29.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

