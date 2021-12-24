TAP Consulting LLC Has $925,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $264.82 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $216.25 and a 12-month high of $266.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.75 and a 200-day moving average of $253.97.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

