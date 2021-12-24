Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 143,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,323,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,197,000 after acquiring an additional 22,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $66.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.35. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 62.67%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

