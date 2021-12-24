Big Lots (LON:BIG) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of Big Lots Inc (LON:BIG) shot up 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 332 ($4.39) and last traded at GBX 330 ($4.36). 20,410 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 324 ($4.28).

The company has a market cap of £963.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.60.

In other news, insider Daren John Morris purchased 101,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £301,194.80 ($397,932.09).

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc is a neighborhood discount retailer operating 1,411 stores in 47 states, as well as a best-in-class ecommerce platform with expanded capabilities via BOPIS, curbside pickup, Instacart and PICKUP with same day delivery. The company’s product assortment is focused on home essentials: Furniture, Seasonal, Soft Home, Food, Consumables, Hard Home, and Electronics, Toys & Accessories.

