TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.46

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $43.46 and traded as high as $52.20. TravelCenters of America shares last traded at $51.98, with a volume of 111,864 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on TA. Zacks Investment Research raised TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TravelCenters of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.49 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 2.04.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 897,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,814 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 1.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 708,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,318,000 after purchasing an additional 56,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 224.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 214,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 85.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. 55.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

