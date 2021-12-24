Analysts Set Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Target Price at $510.13

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $510.13.

Several research firms have commented on DPZ. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $545.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $509.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.86. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $549.51.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

