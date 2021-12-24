$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. DMC Global posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DMC Global.

Get DMC Global alerts:

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BOOM. Sidoti raised shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital raised DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $40.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.35 million, a P/E ratio of 453.56, a PEG ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. DMC Global has a one year low of $34.46 and a one year high of $70.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DMC Global by 24.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DMC Global by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DMC Global (BOOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.