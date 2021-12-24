Analysts Set Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Price Target at $108.70

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.70.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.
Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.
