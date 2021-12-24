Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of VAXX stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. Vaxxinity has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $22.77.

Get Vaxxinity alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VAXX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxxinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxxinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.