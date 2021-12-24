Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ VAXX opened at $6.43 on Friday. Vaxxinity has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $22.77.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vaxxinity in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vaxxinity in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

