Kimberly Swan Acquires 3,272 Shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Stock

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Director Kimberly Swan bought 3,272 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $98,225.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of FNLC stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.63. The stock has a market cap of $336.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $21.39 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNLC. First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,610,000. FMR LLC increased its position in First Bancorp by 52,757.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 73,860 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,018,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in First Bancorp by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

