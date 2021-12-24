OTCMKTS:NHHHF (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Trading Up 8.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHHHF (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) were up 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 0.17 and last traded at 0.16. Approximately 289,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 725,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.15.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.16.

OTCMKTS:NHHHF Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NHHHF)

FuelPositive Corp. provides electrical energy storage solutions and related technologies. It operates on the principle and belief that a fundamental breakthrough in energy storage will be the catalyst for positive environmental and economic change globally. The company was founded by Ian Clifford in 2000 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

