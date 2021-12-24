StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,993 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,251,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,076,000 after purchasing an additional 221,653 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,071,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,182 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,459,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,980,000 after purchasing an additional 373,147 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,349,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,416,000 after purchasing an additional 163,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 2,248,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,310,000 after purchasing an additional 90,858 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.65 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.77.

