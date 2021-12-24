Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $38,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,305 shares of company stock worth $501,107. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $115.92 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $184.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.89. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.75.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

