Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,233 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,875 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Workday worth $83,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Workday by 31.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Workday by 58.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $278.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,089.79, a PEG ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $281.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.74. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.60 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen upgraded shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.11.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total transaction of $75,009,517.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,106,018.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 736,556 shares of company stock worth $193,113,999 over the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

