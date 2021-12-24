Brokers Set Expectations for NIKE, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for NIKE in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the footwear maker will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.25.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NKE has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BTIG Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.81.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $165.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $262.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.54 and its 200 day moving average is $160.46. NIKE has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

