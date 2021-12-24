DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,039 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of DexCom worth $114,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.3% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.6% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 45.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $572.01 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.45 and a fifty-two week high of $659.45. The stock has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.37 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $585.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $523.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.22, for a total transaction of $3,295,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total value of $1,943,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,061 shares of company stock valued at $12,241,333. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.44.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.