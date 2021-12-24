MetaMorph Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $34.00 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 57.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. MetaMorph has a market cap of $554,280.35 and $34.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMorph coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MetaMorph has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00043026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007225 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph (METM) is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 361,349,997 coins. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

