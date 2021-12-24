LocalCoinSwap Price Up 46.1% Over Last Week (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 24th. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $903,466.79 and approximately $3,368.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 46.1% higher against the US dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.57 or 0.00388378 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00008783 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000101 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000906 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $602.25 or 0.01177924 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,779,414 coins and its circulating supply is 50,566,637 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

