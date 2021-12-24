Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.76

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.76 and traded as high as C$24.65. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$24.44, with a volume of 18,532 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.02.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$683.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.2700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.

