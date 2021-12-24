Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.77

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.77 and traded as high as C$7.11. Advantage Energy shares last traded at C$6.98, with a volume of 906,833 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAV shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.64.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.79. The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$110.34 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.9026416 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 860,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,421,931.20.

Advantage Energy Company Profile (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

