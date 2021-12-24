E.On (FRA:EOAN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.73

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €10.73 ($12.06) and traded as high as €12.05 ($13.54). E.On shares last traded at €12.05 ($13.54), with a volume of 8,160,908 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on EOAN. Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($14.83) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($12.64) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.24) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.48) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.04) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €11.88 ($13.34).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.74.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

