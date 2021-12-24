First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.001.

Shares of NASDAQ:DALI opened at $26.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $27.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DALI. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

