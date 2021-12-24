First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Increases Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.393 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

FAB opened at $74.03 on Friday. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $75.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) by 120.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.27% of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

