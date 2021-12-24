AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.159 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.02.

DWMC stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.83. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $42.54.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.