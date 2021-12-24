First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.255 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:FID opened at $19.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.76% of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.