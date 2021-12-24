Arlington Capital Management Inc. Has $465,000 Stock Holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,606 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KYN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 31.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,314,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after acquiring an additional 311,859 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,118,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 156,409 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 33.1% in the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 108,982 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $815,000.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of KYN stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $9.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.