Congress Park Capital LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,386 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Congress Park Capital LLC owned 1.66% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 14,269 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,062,000.

Shares of PHDG stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $38.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average of $36.48.

