22,414 Shares in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Acquired by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 242.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 17,375 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KRBN opened at $47.81 on Friday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $54.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.38.

