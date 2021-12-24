Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $281.34 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $255.23 and a twelve month high of $306.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $288.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.61.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.