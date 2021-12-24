Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $324,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX stock opened at $71.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of -62.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.06 and its 200 day moving average is $75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -320.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.