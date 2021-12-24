Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) shares were down 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.71. Approximately 15,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,516,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65.

About Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND)

As of June 25, 2021, Millendo Therapeutics, Inc was acquired by Tempest Therapeutics Inc, in a reverse merger transaction. Millendo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

