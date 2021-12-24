Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRTD) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRTD)’s stock price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.96 and last traded at $2.76. Approximately 294,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,997% from the average daily volume of 9,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42.

About Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRTD)

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs.

