Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Shares Up 5.2%

Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF)’s stock price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.29. Approximately 7,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 13,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRMNF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Prime Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Prime Mining from C$3.90 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31.

Prime Mining Corp. engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its projects include Los Reyes Gold and silver project in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was founded on May 14, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

