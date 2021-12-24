Hengehold Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 59.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 21.5% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.10.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $265.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.21. The stock has a market cap of $198.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

About McDonald's

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

