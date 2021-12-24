Hengehold Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,055 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCL opened at $21.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.08. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.04 and a 52 week high of $21.29.

