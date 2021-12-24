Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Martin P. Connor Sells 5,000 Shares

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $353,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $70.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.95. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.22 and a 1 year high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

