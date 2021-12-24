NFT Market Capitalization Achieves $4.41 Million (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $4.41 million and $72,355.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFT has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. One NFT coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00043168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007195 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

