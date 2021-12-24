Zoracles (ZORA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $32,798.00

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, Zoracles has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Zoracles coin can now be purchased for about $451.22 or 0.00884467 BTC on popular exchanges. Zoracles has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and $32,798.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00057312 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.78 or 0.07973600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,046.12 or 1.00059710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00054323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00072922 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007434 BTC.

Zoracles Profile

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zoracles is zoracles.medium.com . Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com

