13,490 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Purchased by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,490 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUMN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,140 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,037,000. Amundi bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,956,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,210,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,700,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,721,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.84 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.86.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -140.85%.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.